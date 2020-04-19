PCSD highly advises hiker safety tips as rescue calls increase

TUCSON, Ariz. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic gyms, and workout facilities have closed their doors urging people to venture off outdoors.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says its continuing to see an increase in search and rescue calls as people venture off during social distancing.

PCSD says Pima County Search and Rescue Deputies and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to multiple rescues Saturday. Alone three of those rescue calls were not accessible due to a number of vehicles blocking the roadways.

Since there is in an increase in these rescue calls it is highly advised that everyone take proper precautions in hiker safety, according to PCSD.

Steps to take if you are heading outside:

Follow good hiking safety practices

Maintain proper social distancing

Be aware of your surroundings- humans aren’t the only ones enjoying the weather

Know your limits!

PCSD wants to ensure the safety of everyone during this time. If you do need to contact Southern Arizona Rescue Association call 520-955-8686