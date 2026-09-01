Students safe after Marana Unified school bus gets stuck in flood waters

West Manville Road is closed at North Reservation Road as Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to a school bus stuck in a flooded area.

According to PCSD, the roadway will remain closed while crews work to clear the bus.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

The Marana Unified School District says all students on the bus are safe.

Read the full statement below:

Picture Rocks Families,

We want to reach you quickly with an update. This morning, bus route 567 got stuck in a wash with standing water on the way to school. Please know that all students were safely moved to a second bus with the help of first responders, and MUSD administration is on site now to make sure everyone is taken care of.

We'll share more details as soon as we have them confirmed.

Thank you for your patience and support.

Marana Unified School District