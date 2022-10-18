PCSD responded to reports of a man tied and robbed at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an armed robbery early Monday morning.

It occurred on Oct. 17 around 4:40 a.m., at a home near the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo.

According to PCSD, four people had broken into the reportee’s house, tied him up, and broken into the safe.

Deputies got clothing descriptions of the suspects and information regarding a suspicious car parked in the neighborhood.

With the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, Ranger, Rincon District patrol deputies were able to locate and apprehend two of the suspects hiding in the bushes near the vehicle.

A third suspect was caught in the wash nearby.

Three of the suspects were identified as, 29-year-old Thomas Gable, 27-year-old Matthew Bonds, and 35-year-old Nicholas Capanear.

They were taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with multiple felonies including, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

At this time one suspect remains outstanding.