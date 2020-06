TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting a 9-1-1 outage in the south area of Vail on Tuesday.

PCSD says around 12:30 a.m., deputies were notified about the outage from Century Link.

In the event of an emergency, and an emergency only, PCSD is advising to call (520) 351-4900.

There is no estimated time as to when the outage would be restored.