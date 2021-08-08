Watch
PCSD: Power line down after crash on Camino Verde

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a power line is down after a crash on Camino Verde Sunday.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 17:16:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a power line is down following a crash on Camino Verde Sunday.

Traffic is shutdown in both directions on Camino Verde between Bilby and East Arrow, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

