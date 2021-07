TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified a person of interest connected to a June 27 shooting.

According to the department, the shooting happened just after 8:40 p.m. June 27 at 722 West Camino Desierto, near a church parking lot. The shooting followed a fight between the shooter and the victim.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The suspect left the scene.