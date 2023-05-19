PCSD: One dead after collision on Picture Rocks Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly head-on collision involving two cars on West Picture Rocks Road, Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at around 7:05 p.m.

According to PCSD, 31-year-old Jacqueline Klukosky was driving eastbound in a Ford Fusion and tried to take a right curve at a high rate of speed.

She drove left of center and collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent.

The driver of the Accent, 45-year-old Benjamin Brookhart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Klukosky’s car received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Klukosky was booked into the Pima County Jail for causing death by motor vehicle and for outstanding warrants, according to PCSD.

The investigation concerning the collision is ongoing.