PCSD on scene of collision near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a traffic accident near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive.
Deputies say northbound Swan Road is closed between Calle Del Pantera and Sunrise Drive.
Traffic will be delayed and motorists are asked to find another route.
Road Closure Swan Rd and Sunrise Dr— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 18, 2022
Deputies are currently on the scene of a collision on Swan Rd & Sunrise Dr
Northbound Swan Rd is closed between Calle del Pantera & Sunrise Dr
Traffic will be delayed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area pic.twitter.com/msjsKp8HkD
