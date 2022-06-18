PCSD on scene of collision near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a traffic accident near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive.

Deputies say northbound Swan Road is closed between Calle Del Pantera and Sunrise Drive.

Traffic will be delayed and motorists are asked to find another route.

