Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD on scene of collision near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive

IMG_0667.gif
KGUN9
IMG_0667.gif
PCSD driver training changes
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 17:12:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a traffic accident near Swan Road and Sunrise Drive.

Deputies say northbound Swan Road is closed between Calle Del Pantera and Sunrise Drive.

Traffic will be delayed and motorists are asked to find another route.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰