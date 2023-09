TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says there are multiple downed power lines near South Coral Way and West Rafter Circle Street.

Deputies say there is also debris on the road way.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area and be aware of live power lines.

"If you live in the area where the power poles are down, please remain inside your residence until it is safe to exit," PCSD says.