PCSD: Mt. Lemmon Highway closed due to crash

Updated on March 27 at 6:15 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
———
Updated on March 27 at 6:03 p.m.
According to PCSD, there was a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries.
One lane is now open with traffic slowly moving.
———
Pima County deputies respond to a crash on Mt. Lemmon near mile post 9.
Both directions are currently closed.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.