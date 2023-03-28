PCSD: Mt. Lemmon Highway closed due to crash

Updated on March 27 at 6:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

———

Updated on March 27 at 6:03 p.m.

According to PCSD, there was a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries.

One lane is now open with traffic slowly moving.

———

Pima County deputies respond to a crash on Mt. Lemmon near mile post 9.

Both directions are currently closed.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.