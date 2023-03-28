Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Mt. Lemmon Highway closed due to crash

Crash near Milepost 9
PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 21:16:39-04

Updated on March 27 at 6:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

———
Updated on March 27 at 6:03 p.m.

According to PCSD, there was a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries.

One lane is now open with traffic slowly moving.

———
Pima County deputies respond to a crash on Mt. Lemmon near mile post 9.

Both directions are currently closed.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE