PCSD: Missing vulnerable adult woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says authorities are searching for a missing vulnerable adult woman.

Donna Marie Barrett, 67, was last seen at 10496 E. Tanque Verde Rd. at 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

PCSD says Barrett is likely walking as her main mode of transportation. She is described as 5'10" and 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and jeans.

Anyone with information on Barrett is asked to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

