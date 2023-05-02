Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Missing vulnerable adult woman

Donna Marie Barrett was last seen at 10496 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Monday, May 1
missing.png
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Donna Marie Barrett, 67, reported missing according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.
missing.png
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:49:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says authorities are searching for a missing vulnerable adult woman.

Donna Marie Barrett, 67, was last seen at 10496 E. Tanque Verde Rd. at 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

PCSD says Barrett is likely walking as her main mode of transportation. She is described as 5'10" and 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and jeans.

Anyone with information on Barrett is asked to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration