PCSD: Missing vulnerable 82-year-old woman last seen near East Coronado

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable missing 82-year-old woman.
She is identified as Chris McCooey and was last seen around 11 a.m. at 4200 E. Coronado Drive wearing a plaid shirt and gray shorts.
McCooey is described as a 5'7" and about 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
