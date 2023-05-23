PCSD: Missing vulnerable 82-year-old woman last seen near East Coronado

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable missing 82-year-old woman.

She is identified as Chris McCooey and was last seen around 11 a.m. at 4200 E. Coronado Drive wearing a plaid shirt and gray shorts.

McCooey is described as a 5'7" and about 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.