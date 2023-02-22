PCSD: Missing, vulnerable 79-year-old man last seen at 6 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing, vulnerable 79-year-old man.
According to the department, 79-year-old William Harned was last seen at 6 a.m. in the 200 block of North Calle del Diablo.
MISSING PERSON https://t.co/x5tUzfpGDo pic.twitter.com/5sM4Pxd2rq— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 22, 2023
Harned is 6-1 and 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
He wore a black zip-up coat and gray sweats.
Those with information should call 911.
