PCSD: Missing, vulnerable 74-year-old last seen on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the community's help in searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

PCSD says Waliyudeen "Wali” Abdul-Rahim Jr. was last seen in the 5000 block of West Didion Drive around 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving in a dark gray Buick Lacrosse with Arizona license number: CBB6391.

Abdul-Rahim Jr. is desbribed as 6'3", weighing about 225 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information on the location of Wali Abdul-Rahim is urged to call 9-1-1.