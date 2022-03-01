PCSD: Missing 77-year-old man last seen at Oracle Road restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 77-year-old man.
According to the department, 77-year-old Ronald Eustice was last seen at 6:30 p.m. walking away from Guadalajara Original Grill, 7360 N. Oracle Road.
‼️ Missing Adult‼️ https://t.co/FRjFdq856I pic.twitter.com/7JCwTLxjJK— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 1, 2022
Eustice is 5-8 and 175 pounds with dark brown hair. He wore a plaid shirt and dark pants.
Those with information should call 911.
