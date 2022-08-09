PCSD: Man wanted in three convenience store robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's detectives are looking for an armed man wanted in connection with three convenience store robberies.

According to the department, the first robbery was Monday, July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 S. Palo Verde Road. The second and third robberies were Sunday, July 10 and Saturday, July 16 at the Circle Kg at 3845 S. Country Club Rd.

At all three robberies, the man brandished a gun and demanded money.

He is between 5'11" and 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a light denim jacket with a grey sweatshirt and hoodie, as well as black pants with white Adidas shoes.

He also wore a black hat with a white Adidas logo, as well as black and grey gloves and a fanny pack.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME or 911.