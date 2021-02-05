PCSD: Man shot and killed by deputy was unarmed

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has revealed more information about a deputy-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours of January 20, 2021.

A deputy shot and killed a 19-year-old man during an investigation into suspected car break-ins. The department has now revealed that man was unarmed when the deputy shot him.

It started when the sheriff's department got calls about a man attempting to break into cars in a neighborhood near Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard. The suspect left the scene before deputies got there, but witnesses provided a description of the person's car. That happened at around 3:00 a.m.

Later that morning, around 7 a.m. deputies saw a car matching the suspect's description near the area of the attempted break-ins. The man driving was identified as 19-year-old Bradley Lewis who the sheriff's department said was wanted for an aggravated assault involving a gun. Deputies were told about that background.

Lewis did not stop when deputies tried to pull him over, but drove to a home in a nearby neighborhood.

PCSD deputies said Lewis got out of the car quickly with something dark in his hand. They said Lewis charged at Deputy Gilbert Caudillo with the item in his hand. Caudillo fired his gun, hitting and killing Lewis.

A press release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Thursday said the item in Lewis' hand was a key fob on a lanyard.

Deputy Caudillo is on paid administrative leave while the matter is investigated. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said this is an open criminal investigation that will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney's office. They'll also conduct an administrative investigation.