PCSD: Man shot after attempting to break into woman's house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting near West Pyle Road.

The incident occurred on August 11 around 2:11 p.m. at the 15000 block of West Pyle Road.

Deputies were informed that a man tried to break into a house with a single woman resident.

The woman yelled for the man to leave but he continue to try to force entry into the house.

PCSD says the woman armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to try to scare the man away.

The man reached inside and tried to disarm the woman.

The woman fired one shot striking the man.

Deputies arrived and the man collapsed in the driveway. He passed away on the scene.

According to PCSD, the woman was uninjured and cooperated with deputies.

Investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

