PCSD: Man meets woman on dating site, runs away with her gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a woman after meeting via an online dating site.

According to the department, the victim met a man who went by "David" on the site. After inviting him into her home April 4, he took a handgun that belonged to her and pointed at her before running away with the gun.

The man is 6-3, has blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing a front tooth.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

