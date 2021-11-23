PCSD: Man followed 12-year-old home from school bus stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who followed a 12-year-old home from a school bus stop near Rudsaill and Chaparral Monday.

According to the department, the man followed the child at 5:15 p.m.

The child told the man to stop following him, then threatened to call police. When the child pulled out a phone, the man ran away.

The man is 6 feet tall with facial hair. He wore a black hoodie, a sweater, blue jeans and black boots.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

