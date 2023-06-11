Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Man dies from single-vehicle rollover crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 20:59:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 9, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a serious injury collision near Speedway Blvd. and Houghton Rd.

At approximately 10:41 PM, deputies discovered a single-vehicle crash just east of the intersection. Traffic detectives found that Michael Reinhart, 62 years old, was driving a pickup eastbound on Speedway Blvd.

While crossing Houghton Rd., he ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian crossing signal. His vehicle rolled, and he was ejected during the rollover. The vehicle came to a rest on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!