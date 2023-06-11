PCSD: Man dies from single-vehicle rollover crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 9, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a serious injury collision near Speedway Blvd. and Houghton Rd.

At approximately 10:41 PM, deputies discovered a single-vehicle crash just east of the intersection. Traffic detectives found that Michael Reinhart, 62 years old, was driving a pickup eastbound on Speedway Blvd.

While crossing Houghton Rd., he ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian crossing signal. His vehicle rolled, and he was ejected during the rollover. The vehicle came to a rest on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities are continuing the investigation.