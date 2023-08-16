Watch Now
PCSD: Man burns to death in car crash

Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a burning car near I-19.

The incident occurred on August 15 around 2 a.m. near I-19 and East Continental Road.

After the Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the fire, deputies found a body in the car, burned beyond recognition.

Deputies say the incident was captured on video, confirming only one vehicle was involved.

The car exited from Southbound I-19 at Continental Road then struck a light pole, rolled, and caught fire.

Investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

