PCSD: Man arrested on suspicion of robbery after allegedly stealing water bottle, hitting clerk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a robbery near Romero Road.

The incident occurred on July 6 around 1:48 a.m. at the 4300 block of N. Romero Road.

According to PCSD, 31-year-old Edison Thomas entered a convenience store from which he had previously been accused of trespassing.

Deputies say Thomas picked up a water bottle before the clerk advised Thomas that he was not allowed in the store.

He left the store without paying for the water bottle and the clerk followed him into the parking lot, PCSD says.

Thomas then threatened the clerk and eventually hit the clerk in the face before walking out, according to the report.

On July 10, Thomas was arrested for robbery and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Thomas was previously arrested for setting a church on fire, PCSD says.

The investigation remains ongoing.