PCSD: Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in Sahuarita, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Fire crews were able to quickly control a structure fire on Thursday, Nov. 23 around 4:45 p.m. on the 16400 Block of South Delgado Road.

PCSD says their investigation of that scene led them to arrest Joseph Martinez. According to a press release, PCSD says after interviews and evidence gathering, detectives concluded Martinez had been allegedly lighting pieces of paper near an unoccupied structure, causing the fire to spread and burn the structure completely.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for reckless burning, according to a PCSD press release.