TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection with a fraud investigation.

According to the department, 47-year-old Edwin Clayton Green tried to return stolen merchandise to Petsmart at 7090 N. Oracle Road at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

He faces charges including conspiracy to commit fraudulent schemes and artifice and was booked into Pima County Jail.