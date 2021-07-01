PCSD: Man arrested after leaving scene of deadly pickup truck wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly Wednesday wreck.

Deputies say 22-year-old Paul Cota Escalante was driving a Nissan pickup eastbound on Arivaca Road when he lost control, crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck heading westbound on Arivaca.

Escalante ran away from the scene with several passengers. A woman in the Nissan died at the scene.

U.S. Border Patrol agents provided medical care and found the passengers in the Nissan. Seven people in the Nissan and two people in the other pickup were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Cota Escalante was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, endangerment, aggravated assault and criminal damage.