TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspicious man who approached a 13-year-old girl.

According to the department, the girl was waiting at a bus stop near Orange Grove and Pamona Roads when the man -- who was in a four-door sedan -- drove up and asked her name. The girl ran away.

The man was wearing a bathrobe and a green face mask.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.