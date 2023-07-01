PCSD make arrest in shooting near Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting near Irvington Road.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 26 around 11:30 p.m. on East Irvington Road and South Hotel Drive.

As deputies arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

According to PCSD, the victim was working at a hotel on 314 E. Benson Highway, repossessing a car.

Four people were seen exiting their room and running towards the parking lot as the victim drove away.

Soon after, a silver car approached the victim's car and began shooting, striking the victim once. The car drove off in an unknown direction.

On June 28 around 10:50 a.m., the Pima Regional SWAT Team, along with detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Robbery-Assault Team and Fugitive Investigations Unit, served a search warrant at 314 E.Benson Highway.

Daniel Maldonado was arrested after detectives were able to identify him and establish cause for the arrest. He was taken into custody and booked in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of drug possession, conspiracy to commit a drive-by, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88CRIME.org.

