PCSD looks for vulnerable 71-year-old man

Johnnie Huff was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday
Pima County Shieriff's deputies are looking for missing, vulnerable 71-year-old Johnnie Huff. Photo via PCSD.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Shieriff's deputies are looking for missing, vulnerable 71-year-old Johnnie Huff.

A search is on for the man in Green Valley. Huff was last seen in the 200 block of West Palma Drive at 10 p.m. Monday.

He is 5-11 and 171 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

Those with information should call 911.

