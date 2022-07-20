PCSD looks for two suspects who robbed Circle K, hit clerk with bottle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people who allegedly robbed the Circle K at 5680 S. Mission Rd. in June.

According to the department, the crime happened at 2:17 a.m. A man or teenage boy wearing a gray sweatshirt jumped over the counter and grabbed liquor from the shelf.

Another man or teen grabbed a liquor bottle from the ground and threw it at the clerk, hitting her.

Both suspects left the area on foot.

The suspect in the gray shirt had a Polo logo on it, and also wore a black t-shirt with "LOVE" written on it. He wore light-colored jeans and black tennis shoes.

The other suspect wore a blue camouflaged sweatshirt with "BAPE" written on the back, as well as light-colored jeans and black slide sandals.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.