TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing, vulnerable woman.

According to the department, 90-year-old Marlyn Regnier -- who also goes by Joyce -- was last seen in the 7100 block of East Gambel Circle at 11:30 a.m. on foot wearing a yellow shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

She is 5-4 and 115 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair

Those with information should call 911.