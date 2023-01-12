PCSD looks for missing 33-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 33-year-old man.
According to the department, 33-year-old James Redington was last seen Jan. 8. driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Louisiana license plate 582 DAZ.
Redington is 5-11, weighs 291 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is believerd to be in northeastern Pima County. Those with information should call 911.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.