PCSD looks for missing 33-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 33-year-old man.

According to the department, 33-year-old James Redington was last seen Jan. 8. driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Louisiana license plate 582 DAZ.

Redington is 5-11, weighs 291 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is believerd to be in northeastern Pima County. Those with information should call 911.

