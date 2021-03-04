Menu

PCSD looks for man who tried to rob bank Feb. 25

PSCD
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank in February.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:24:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank around 1:50 p.m. Feb. 25.

According to the department, the man robed the Bank of America at 5610 N. Swan Road. He entered the bank and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. The teller shouted "no!"

The suspect took the note and ran out of the bank, leaving the scene in a small black car.

THe man is in his late 20s or mid-30s, stands between 5-8 and 5-10 and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black sweater jacket and black pants.

Those with information should call 911 or text or call 882-7463.

