Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD looks for man involved in Benson Highway hit-and-run

A Dodge Dakota was heading northbound on Country Club when it got into a wreck with a Nissan Versa heading southbound on Benson Highway.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:26:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that happened on Benson Highway and Country Club July 2.

According to the department, the wreck happened at about 5:30 a.m. that day.

A Dodge Dakota was heading northbound on Country Club when it got into a wreck with a Nissan Versa heading southbound on Benson Highway.

A woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The man who was driving the Nissan left the scene.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!