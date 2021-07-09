PCSD looks for man involved in Benson Highway hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that happened on Benson Highway and Country Club July 2.

According to the department, the wreck happened at about 5:30 a.m. that day.

A Dodge Dakota was heading northbound on Country Club when it got into a wreck with a Nissan Versa heading southbound on Benson Highway.

A woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The man who was driving the Nissan left the scene.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.