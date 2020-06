TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a missing vulnerable woman has been identified and is now safe with family.

The woman, who appears to be in her 20s, is possibly named Michelle Goma.

She has brown eyes, black hair and was found at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of North Casimir Pulaski Avenue wearing black pants, a black shirt and large gold earrings.