PCSD looks for car that hit, injured pedestrian on Old Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit-and-run wreck.

According to the department, a vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday near South Nogales Highway and East Aero Park Boulevard.

Deputies believe the car is blue.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.