PCSD looks for 66-year-old missing, vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 66-year-old vulnerable missing man.
According to the department, 66-year-old Pedro Quesada was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks.
He has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 155 pounds.
He was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van with minor damage to the driver's side. The license plate is HDA2HC.
Those with information should call 911.
