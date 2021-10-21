PCSD looks for 66-year-old missing, vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 66-year-old vulnerable missing man.

According to the department, 66-year-old Pedro Quesada was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks.

He has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 155 pounds.

He was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van with minor damage to the driver's side. The license plate is HDA2HC.

Those with information should call 911.

----

