PCSD looking for suspects who stole cigarettes, lighters and alcohol bottles at Circle K

Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 17:20:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who went to Circle K taking cigarettes, lighters, and alcohol bottles.

The incident took place at the Circle K located at 5801 North Oracle Road on July 12 around 1:39 a.m.

One man was wearing a black shirt, and the other was wearing a white shirt.

The man in the black shirt jumped the counter and began taking $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

The man in the white shirt began taking alcohol bottles "shooters" and lighters.

Both men left and were seen walking southbound.

Currently, there are no known associated cars.

The man with the black shirt has a tattoo on his right hand.

If located contact, 911 or 88-CRIME.

