TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for the public's help identifying two men who gained entry to Extra Space Storage at 1782 West Ruthrauff Road.

It occurred on June 19 between midnight and 1:52 a.m.

Both men forced entry to 30 units and took multiple items.

If anyone has information on the identity of these individuals, or about this crime, contatc 911 or 88-CRIME.