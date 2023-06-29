PCSD looking for suspects involved in armed robbery at Quick Mart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 20-year-old Gabriel Miranda, who is suspected of involvement in an armed robbery.

PCSD says it believes Miranda could be the suspect who walked into a Quick Mart with two other men near Benson Highway, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the cashier open the register and give them money.

The suspect then walked around the counter to the register and took money from the register.

One of the unidentified men was also seen reaching over the counter and taking cash from the register.

The suspects then left the store.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.