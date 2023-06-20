Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Looking for suspect who allegedly stole vacuum sealer

355322482_654850873352038_5195498813895704514_n.jpg
PCSD
Vacuum sealer suspect
355322482_654850873352038_5195498813895704514_n.jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 20:07:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vacuum sealer.

He entered the Tucson Omni restaurant kitchen located at 2727 W. Club Dr. around 2 a.m. on May 5.

The vacuum sealer had an approximate value between $5,000 and $8,000.

Deputies say he is a Caucasian or Hispanic man, wearing a blue U of A sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the side, black socks, and black slide shoes.

He has a receding hairline and a bald spot on the top of his head, the report says.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-Crime.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!