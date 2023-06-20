PCSD: Looking for suspect who allegedly stole vacuum sealer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vacuum sealer.

He entered the Tucson Omni restaurant kitchen located at 2727 W. Club Dr. around 2 a.m. on May 5.

The vacuum sealer had an approximate value between $5,000 and $8,000.

Deputies say he is a Caucasian or Hispanic man, wearing a blue U of A sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the side, black socks, and black slide shoes.

He has a receding hairline and a bald spot on the top of his head, the report says.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-Crime.