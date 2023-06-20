PCSD: Looking for suspect who allegedly stole vacuum sealer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vacuum sealer.
He entered the Tucson Omni restaurant kitchen located at 2727 W. Club Dr. around 2 a.m. on May 5.
The vacuum sealer had an approximate value between $5,000 and $8,000.
Deputies say he is a Caucasian or Hispanic man, wearing a blue U of A sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the side, black socks, and black slide shoes.
He has a receding hairline and a bald spot on the top of his head, the report says.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-Crime.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube