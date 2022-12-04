PCSD looking for suspect near East Irvington Rd and S Alvernon Wy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near East Irvington Road and South Alvernon Way.

Deputies say one suspect fled on foot in the area and is outstanding.

If you see any suspicious persons or activity in the area please call 9-1-1

Details are limited.

Deputies are asking the public to please avoid the area, and find alternative routes of travel.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.