PCSD looking for suspect in hit-and-run involving a cyclist on Southwest side

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took place last Thursday, Dec. 11.

According to a news release from PCSD, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at about 6:40 a.m. in the area of Drexel and Westover on the south-west side. The victim, a 46-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

Early findings suggest the car involved was a 1998-2002 Honda Accord, possibly silver or gray in color.

The vehicle may be sun-faded and has rock chip damage on the front, exposing worn paint.

The suspect vehicle may also have damage to the passenger-side bumper area consistent with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

