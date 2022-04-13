PCSD: Looking for sexual assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man approached a woman as she was walking her dog on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. near Oldfather and Massingale roads.

He then made suggestive comments before reaching out and touching her inappropriately.

She confronted the suspect and took pictures of him before he ran away on foot.

Police describe him as a white man in his late 30's, heavy built, stands about six feet tall and has light brown/blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a multi-color design on front and white lettering on the sleeve.

His left ear is pierced and has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm that has a flower as part of the design.

Incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information, please call 9-1-1.