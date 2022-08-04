PCSD looking for Quick Mart robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help identify the two suspects from the Quick Mart robbery.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, July 23, before midnight at the Quick Mart located at 900 W. Roger Rd.

Both suspects tried to leave without paying the beer and the clerk closed the doors.

They kicked the door, damaging it, then fled on foot with the beer.

At approximately 4 a.m. the next day, the same two suspects returned, with a third person, and robbed the Quick Mart, taking money from the register and other items from the store.

The third person was captured.

The first suspect is described as:



Late teen or early 20s man. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with flowers printed on the back, T-shirt over his head (trying to cover his face), black pants, black slip on shoes, wearing black socks over his hands.



The second suspect is described as:

Late teen or early 20s man. Last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a gray shirt, black pants, black shoes with white sole, wearing black socks on his hands.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.