Updated at 8:22 p.m.

Acuna has been found safe.

———

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.

The woman was identified as Maria "Estela" Acuna.

Acuna was last seen near the 3000 block of West Sky Ranch Trail around 6:40 p.m.

She left on foot in an unknown direction.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and pink slippers.

Acuna is a 5'03" woman about 132 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information, contact 911.