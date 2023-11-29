Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing vulnerable 13-year-old child found

Capture.JPG
PCSD
Capture.JPG
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 17:21:28-05

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Ortega has been located, according to PCSD.

________________________________

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 13-year-old child.

The child is identified as David Ortega.

Ortega was last seen Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. at 9202 East Catalina Highway wearing a black sweater with white lines and jeans.

He is described as:

  • 5'0" tall
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

If located, contact 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood