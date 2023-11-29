Missing vulnerable 13-year-old child found

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.
Ortega has been located, according to PCSD.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 13-year-old child.
The child is identified as David Ortega.
Ortega was last seen Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. at 9202 East Catalina Highway wearing a black sweater with white lines and jeans.
He is described as:
- 5'0" tall
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
If located, contact 911.
