Missing vulnerable 13-year-old child found

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Ortega has been located, according to PCSD.

________________________________

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 13-year-old child.

The child is identified as David Ortega.

Ortega was last seen Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. at 9202 East Catalina Highway wearing a black sweater with white lines and jeans.

He is described as:



5'0" tall

Brown eyes

Black hair

If located, contact 911.