PCSD looking for missing older adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help looking for James George Anthony Smith, 85, who is missing and vulnerable. They said he was last heard from today around one thirty in the morning near West Jaguar Lane and North Anyway Road in Avra Valley.

He is described as 5'10", has blue eyes, and has no hair. He is also believed to be wearing a t-shirt or button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap with a military insignia.

PCSD is encouraging anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

