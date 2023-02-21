PCSD looking for missing 71-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 71-year-old woman.
According to the department, 71-year-old Nancy Prentice was last seen Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Rudasill Road driving a blue 2017 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate AHJ 7500.
Prentice was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.
She is 5'2", weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information, contact 911.
