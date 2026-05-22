PCSD looking for man who discharged gun at Green Valley garage sale, injuring two

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 61-year-old man allegedly involved in an accidental shooting at a Green Valley garage sale on Friday.

According to a news release from PCSD, Clarence Bodiford was holding the sale in the 600 block of West Paseo Del Canto.

Courtesy: Tucson Police Department Clarence Bodiford

At around 9:20 a.m., he produced a firearm for potential buyers to inspect. According to the news release, Bodiford was allegedly handling the firearm in a reckless manner, and it discharged. Two people were injured, the news release said.

The two male victims were transported to the hospital. One received treatment and was released. The other is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Bodiford left the scene before law enforcement arrived, the news release said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bodiford stemming from the incident. Charges include aggravated assault and being a prohibited possessor.

Anyone who knows of Bodiford's whereabouts is asked to call 911.